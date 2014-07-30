* Banks to take 300 billion euros at ECB's Sept, Dec TLTROs
* EU Sanctions on Russia will not hurt euro zone economy
* No change expected to deposit, refi rates on Aug 7
By Rahul Karunakar
July 30 Banks are likely to take up
three-quarters of the 400 billion euros of cheap loans on offer
from the European Central Bank in coming months, a Reuters poll
found, although few expect an ensuing surge in bank lending to
companies any time soon.
These analysts, as well as money market traders polled
earlier this week and over the past month, do not expect the
long-term loans to materially boost euro zone inflation, now
languishing at a dangerously-low 0.5 percent.
Annual inflation in Germany, Europe's largest economy,
slowed last month, probably pushing the euro zone rate lower. In
Spain prices fell 0.3 percent in July.
"Recent comments from a range of ECB officials highlight the
central bank's high level of confidence that the measures
already announced will have substantial effects. We are less
convinced," wrote Paul Mortimer-Lee, global head of market
economics at BNP Paribas.
BNP Paribas had been one of the few banks forecasting the
ECB would conduct outright bond purchases in a quantitative
easing programme like the Bank of England, U.S. Federal Reserve
and Bank of Japan. It recently abandoned that call.
The Reuters poll, conducted this week, showed banks are
expected to take up 300 billion euros, of the roughly 400
billion euros on offer in the September and December Targeted
Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs).
That was less than the 363 billion euros which euro money
market traders expected in a poll taken earlier this week.
But few are convinced this new round of cheap long-term cash
for banks will produce a materially different result from the
more than 1 trillion euros the ECB auctioned off during the
worst of the sovereign debt crisis as an emergency measure.
"Of course, there is going to be strong demand at the TLTROs
- banks will take cheap cash anytime it is on offer," said a
money market trader.
"But will it help lending? I'm not so sure."
Asked what rate of private sector lending growth would be
needed to call the TLTROs a success, the consensus reply from a
small sample of economists was 2 percent, a complete turnaround
from a reported 1.7 percent annual contraction in June.
Private sector loans in the region have contracted for over
two years, suggesting weak demand from firms and households.
But demand for corporate loans is expected to rise in the
coming three months as banks in the euro zone eased conditions
for lending to corporates in the second quarter for the first
time in seven years, the ECB said on Wednesday.
The TLTROs in September and December will be followed by
further loans every three months until June 2016, the ECB has
said. The deposit rate is below zero and the refinancing rate
close to zero, which is effectively as low as rates can go.
None of the 64 economists polled this week expect any change
to the refinancing or deposit rates when the Governing Council
meets on Aug. 7.
Separately, all but two of 36 economists who answered an
extra question said there was a low risk of any negative impact
on the fragile euro zone economy by U.S. and EU sanctions on
Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.
"The Ukraine crisis is the biggest risk to our otherwise
positive outlook for euro zone growth," said Christian Schultz,
economist at Berenberg Bank.
"But it should not have a lasting impact on the euro zone as
the importance of Russia for trade is low for many western
European economies, while Germany, where the exposure is larger,
should be able to deal with it."
