NAPLES, Italy Oct 2 Hundreds of protesters
faced off riot police on Thursday outside the Capodimonte palace
in the southern Italian city of Naples where the European
Central Bank is holding one of its regular rate-setting
meetings.
Television pictures showed police in riot gear barring the
protesters from the grounds of the 18th century former royal
palace, where ECB President Mario Draghi will hold a news
conference after the meeting.
Demonstrators chanted slogans and marched behind a banner
reading "Job insecurity, poverty, unemployment, speculation.
Free us from the ECB!" and speakers attacked spending cuts, job
losses and austerity policies they said were imposed by
Brussels.
Helicopters flew above the crowd which police officials
estimated at around 600. There were some scuffles and masked
demonstrators threw firecrackers and smokebombs while police
responded with teargas and a water cannon.
Italy, in its third recession in six years, is going through
a slump which the government says has now led to an economic
contraction deeper than the Great Depression of 1929 with the
south of Italy particularly severely affected.
The ECB has cut its main interest rate close to zero and is
planning a major asset-buying programme to stimulate lending to
the euro zone economy. Draghi has also called on governments to
do their part to boost confidence by making their economies more
productive and competitive.
