FRANKFURT, Dec 8 The European Central Bank sees a chance the euro zone economy may contract overall in 2012 according to new staff forecasts which slash its outlook for next year, it said on Thursday. As recently as last month, President Mario Draghi had said the euro zone economy might be in recession by the end of this year, and the forecasts show GDP could fall by as much as 0.4 percent next year or expand by a maximum of 1.0 percent. The bank's previous forecasts three months ago had been for growth of 0.4 percent to 2.2 percent. The December macroeconomic projections also tightened their forecasts for gross domestic product growth this year to between 1.5 and 1.7 percent, from a forecast three months ago of 1.4-1.8 percent. 2011 2012 HICP 2.6-2.8 (2.5-2.7) 1.5-2.5 (1.2-2.2) Real GDP 1.5-1.7 (1.4-1.8) -0.4-1.0 (0.4-2.2)