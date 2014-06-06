* SNB seen resisting negative interest rates
* Housing boom, not liquidity, a problem for SNB
* Some Swiss rates already effectively negative
By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, June 6 A cut in rates by the European
Central Bank this week may spur the Swiss National Bank into
action if the franc rises too strongly, but ample liquidity and
booming house prices mean it will probably hold back from
introducing negative rates.
The ECB's decision to cut its deposit rate to below zero on
Thursday is expected to make Switzerland relatively more
attractive as a destination for money, potentially challenging
the SNB's 1.20 per euro cap on the franc if the currency
appreciates significantly.
"I can understand some concerns for economic growth, but the
good thing about Switzerland is we're small, we're nimble, we're
fast, we survived a 30 percent (appreciation) of our currency,"
said Tiffany Burk, an analyst at Western Union. "I think the SNB
will recognise that and not necessarily have to move in
conjunction or in coordination in any way with the ECB."
But the SNB will still face policy questions if it is to
maintain its pledge to protect the Swiss economy from an
overvalued exchange rate.
Although moves in the franc were limited on Friday, with
economists saying much of the ECB cut was already priced into
the market, the currency is trading near a one-month high
against the euro at 1.2171 francs per euro.
Near-term options pricing indicating speculators are
increasingly biased towards more franc strength in the coming
few weeks.
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011
after investors fleeing the debt crisis bid the safe-haven unit
up to record levels, but it has not had to defend the limit by
selling francs in more than a year.
"Given that the SNB's strategy of market intervention has
been quite successful so far, I think it will probably do more
of that in the first instance if it's concerned the franc will
appreciate against the euro," said Jennifer McKeown, economist
at Capital Economics.
"We still have quite a bit of a safety margin to that 1.20
benchmark that the SNB has set," said Karsten Junius, economist
at J. Safra Sarasin. "I think the SNB can simply wait and see
what happens."
Before that though, other Swiss assets could still feel the
brunt of the new policies unveiled in Frankfurt on Thursday.
Switzerland's benchmark SMI equity index rose 20
percent in 2013 but so far in 2014 it has underperformed
southern European markets, rising around 5 percent - less than
gains of 16 percent on the Italian FTSE MIB equity
index and 10 percent on Spain's IBEX stock market.
"I would expect the impact on the Swiss market would be for
it to underperform, partly due to its defensive nature and
partly as ECB action will help to stimulate the Eurozone
economy," said Kevin Lilley, who manages the Old Mutual European
Equity Fund and is "underweight" on Swiss equities.
DOWNSIDE OF NEGATIVE RATES
While the SNB does not rule out negative rates as a way of
defending its currency cap, the healthy credit environment in
Switzerland and an overheating housing market have led
economists to question the likelihood of the SNB following the
ECB's example.
Some residential real estate prices in Switzerland have, in
real terms, exceeded the peak reached in the early 1990s that
was followed by a sharp correction, the International Monetary
Fund said in a report last month, though it noted imbalances on
the market were building at a slower pace than last year.
"In this context, lowering interest rates further is
probably a move the central bank would like to avoid,"
economists at Pictet said in a note.
In fact, some rates in Switzerland are already effectively
negative. The country's two largest banks, UBS and
Credit Suisse, introduced a form of negative interest
rates on bank clients' franc accounts in 2012 to deter rivals
from hoarding the safe-haven unit by levying charges on those
accounts.
Yields on three-month Swiss government bills are negative,
as is the call money rate charged by banks on their loans, while
the SNB has maintained a target range for the three-month Libor
close to zero.
"In effect Switzerland does have negative interest rates in
one form or another anyway," said McKeown at Capital Economics.
"I'm not sure how much difference (introducing negative official
rates) would really make."
Switzerland last introduced capital controls in 1972, but
these failed, prompting it to cap the Swiss franc against the
Deutsche mark.
Denmark's negative interest rate on certificates of
deposits, which ended in April, is widely viewed as a success,
allowing the Danish central bank to keep the crown stable
against the euro.
However, analysts estimate the policy, which was in place
for nearly two years, to have cost Danish banks around 250
million Danish crowns ($45 million) in total.
In Switzerland, negative rates would likely involve a charge
on so-called sight deposits, or the cash commercial banks hold
at the SNB.
These amounted to 304 billion Swiss francs at the end of May
for domestic banks, representing more than half of Swiss GDP.
Negative rates could therefore be expensive for
Switzerland's banks, while also having an adverse impact on
pension funds and money market funds, economists have said.
($1 = 5.4850 Danish Krones)
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Anirban Nag in
London, and Ole Mikkelsen in Copenhagen; Editing by Toby Chopra)