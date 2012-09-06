FRANKFURT The European Central Bank fleshed out plans for a new bond-buying programme at its rate-setting policy meeting on Thursday while it kept interest rates unchanged at 0.75 percent.

It is, however, expected to cut them further still this year.

Below are key points from the ECB's most recent policy statement compared with previous months. Capitals have been added by Reuters for emphasis.

OPENING PARAGRAPH:

SEPT 6 - "Inflation rates are expected to remain above 2 percent throughout 2012, to fall below that level again in the course of next year."

"Economic growth in the euro area is expected to remain weak, with the ongoing tensions in financial markets and HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY weighing on confidence and sentiment. A RENEWED INTENSIFICATION of financial market tensions would have the potential to affect the balance of risks for both growth and inflation."

AUG 2 - "Inflation should decline further in the course of 2012 and be below 2 percent again in 2013."

"Economic growth in the euro area remains weak, with the ongoing tensions in financial markets and HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY weighing on confidence and sentiment. A FURTHER INTENSIFICATION of financial market tensions has the POTENTIAL TO AFFECT the BALANCE OF RISKS for both growth and inflation on the DOWNSIDE."

JULY 5 - "Inflation rates should decline further in the course of 2012 and be again below 2 percent in 2013."

"Economic growth in the euro area continues to remain weak, with HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY weighing on confidence and sentiment."

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS: GDP

SEPT 6 - "We expect the euro area economy to recover only VERY GRADUALLY."

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area are assessed to be on the DOWNSIDE."

AUG 2 - "We expect the euro area economy to recover only VERY GRADUALLY."

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area continue to be on the DOWNSIDE."

JULY 5 - "We expect the euro area economy to RECOVER GRADUALLY, although with MOMENTUM DAMPENED by a number of factors."

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area CONTINUE TO BE ON THE DOWNSIDE."

INFLATION

SEPT 6 - "Inflation rates could turn out SOMEWHAT HIGHER than expected a few months ago."

"Risks to the outlook for price developments continue to be BROADLY BALANCED."

AUG 2 - "Underlying price pressures should remain MODERATE."

"Risks to the outlook for price developments continue to be BROADLY BALANCED over the medium term."

JULY 5 - "Taking into account today's decisions, risks to the outlook for price developments continue to be BROADLY BALANCED over the medium term."

"Underlying price pressures should remain MODERATE."

MONETARY ANALYSIS

SEPT 6 - "The underlying pace of monetary expansion remained subdued."

AUG 2 - "The underlying pace of monetary expansion remained subdued. "

JULY 5 - "The underlying pace of monetary expansion has remained subdued, with short-term developments displaying some volatility."

FISCAL POLICIES

SEPT 6 - "Although good progress is being made, the need for structural and fiscal adjustment remains SIGNIFICANT in many European countries."

AUG 2 - "It is indeed CRUCIAL that efforts are maintained to restore sound fiscal positions. At the same time, structural reforms are as essential as fiscal consolidation efforts and the measures to repair the financial sector."

JULY 5 - "Upside risks pertain to further increases in indirect taxes, owing to the need for fiscal consolidation, and higher than expected energy prices over the medium term."

