FRANKFURT, July 3 The European Central Bank will publish details of its new long-term loan programme for banks later on Thursday, it said.

"As a follow-up to the decisions taken in early June, the Governing Council today also decided on specific modalities for the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, TLTROs," the ECB said in a statement.

"The aim of the TLTROs is to enhance the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism by supporting lending to the real economy. A press release on the modalities for the TLTROs will be published today at 3:30 PM (1330 GMT)."

The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at its July policy meeting on Thursday.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)