CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 9 European Central Bank
Governing Council member Ignazio Visco flagged risks of a
deflationary spiral in Italy in a newspaper interview on
Saturday, and said euro zone interest rates could remain low for
a long time but not forever.
Visco told Il Sole 24 Ore that the drop in oil prices was a
temporary factor affecting inflation.
However, even "transitory elements can produce second-round
effects and trigger a deflationary spiral when falling consumer
prices translate into lower nominal wages," he was quoted as
saying.
"Signs that this is a possibility come from some cases of
collective agreements recently signed in Italy," added Visco,
who is also the Bank of Italy's governor, without elaborating.
The ECB is fighting falling consumer prices in the euro
zone, where annualised inflation was -0.1 percent in March and
-0.2 percent in the previous month -- far below the ECB's target
of nearly 2 percent.
Last month, the ECB cut its main interest rate and expanded
its asset purchase stimulus programme.
"Interest rates can remain at very low levels for a long
time still, but certainly not forever," Visco said.
The ECB last month cut its main refinancing rate to zero
from 0.05 percent. It also cut the rate on banks' overnight
deposits at the ECB by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent. Lenders
can borrow overnight from the ECB paying 0.25 percent.
Negative interest rates erode bank revenues.
Visco said the ECB had sought to offset this impact by
offering to fund banks at negative interest rates -- meaning
banks get paid to borrow -- if they use enough of new zero-cost
longer-term ECB loans to finance businesses.
