CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 9 European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco flagged risks of a deflationary spiral in Italy in a newspaper interview on Saturday, and said euro zone interest rates could remain low for a long time but not forever.

Visco told Il Sole 24 Ore that the drop in oil prices was a temporary factor affecting inflation.

However, even "transitory elements can produce second-round effects and trigger a deflationary spiral when falling consumer prices translate into lower nominal wages," he was quoted as saying.

"Signs that this is a possibility come from some cases of collective agreements recently signed in Italy," added Visco, who is also the Bank of Italy's governor, without elaborating.

The ECB is fighting falling consumer prices in the euro zone, where annualised inflation was -0.1 percent in March and -0.2 percent in the previous month -- far below the ECB's target of nearly 2 percent.

Last month, the ECB cut its main interest rate and expanded its asset purchase stimulus programme.

"Interest rates can remain at very low levels for a long time still, but certainly not forever," Visco said.

The ECB last month cut its main refinancing rate to zero from 0.05 percent. It also cut the rate on banks' overnight deposits at the ECB by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent. Lenders can borrow overnight from the ECB paying 0.25 percent.

Negative interest rates erode bank revenues.

Visco said the ECB had sought to offset this impact by offering to fund banks at negative interest rates -- meaning banks get paid to borrow -- if they use enough of new zero-cost longer-term ECB loans to finance businesses. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Catherine Evans)