CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 9 The European Central
Bank still has weapons to fight too-low inflation in the euro
zone and will use them if necessary, Governing Council member
François Villeroy de Galhau said in a published interview on
Saturday.
"The ECB is not short of ammunition. Until we reach our
inflation goal it will be legitimate to use every monetary
policy tool," the Bank of France governor told Italian newspaper
la Repubblica. "If necessary, we could intervene further."
The ECB targets an inflation rate of nearly 2 percent.
Consumer prices in the euro zone fell 0.1 percent in March from
a year earlier, after a 0.2 percent drop in February.
Villeroy de Galhau said the ECB was scrutinising temporary
factors affecting inflation, such as plunging oil prices, to see
if they produced lasting effects.
In a separate interview with Il Sole 24 Ore daily, ECB
Governing Council member Ignazio Visco also spoke of the risks
of so-called second-round effects on inflation from temporary
elements such as low energy prices.
He warned they could trigger a deflationary spiral if
falling consumer prices led to lower nominal wages.
"Signs that this is a possibility come from some cases of
collective agreements recently signed in Italy," the Bank of
Italy's governor added, without elaborating.
Visco said that interest rates in the euro zone could remain
at very low levels for a long time, "but certainly not forever".
The ECB last month cut its main refinancing rate to zero. It
also cut the rate on banks' overnight deposits at the ECB by 10
basis points to -0.4 percent and expanded its asset purchase
stimulus programme.
Villeroy de Galhau said those decisions had proven the ECB
still had "numerous and powerful tools" it could use.
"The ECB does its job. What's missing badly is greater
coordination of economic policies," he said, urging the creation
of a euro zone finance minister.
