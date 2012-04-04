By Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT, April 4
Forcing bond issuers to
switch credit rating agencies risks giving the raters an
incentive to offer more flattering opinions to get business, the
European Central Bank said on Wednesday.
The ECB said a draft European Union law aimed at boosting
competition may need to be further assessed.
As proposed, it could have a "negative impact on the quality
of ratings, in particular since there may be a risk that new
entrants might compete by offering inflated ratings or by
lowering prices," the central banks says in an opinion on the
draft reform.
The bloc's financial services chief, Michel Barnier, who
authored that draft, wants more competition in a sector
dominated by the Big Three: Standard & Poor's, Moody's
and Fitch. At its core would be a rule forcing
corporate bond issuers like banks to switch to another agency
after a certain number of years.
"Determining the exact number of years after which rotation
should take place may warrant further analysis," the ECB says.
Banks are typically rated by at least two of the big three
players and have warned they could face problems attracting
investors if they switch to lesser known agencies.
The ECB's concerns echo those of the sector's regulator, the
European Securities and Markets Authority. EU states and the
European Parliament have the final say on the reform and a
watering down of rotation appears inevitable.
Last weekend at a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers in
Copenhagen, Barnier signalled a retreat, saying he would support
the call for a rethink on how rotation culd work.
The ECB backed some of the less contentious elements of the
EU reform, such as weaning the financial system off its heavy
use of ratings, especially at banks who use them to calculate
the size of their regulatory capital buffers.
"The ECB supports the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) and
the European Commission's common objective of reducing
overreliance on external credit ratings," the ECB said in a
legal opinion published on its website.
"The ECB supports the gradual approach advocated by the FSB
and notes that references to credit rating agencies' ratings
should be removed or replaced only once credible alternatives
have been identified and can safely be implemented."
Still some elements to dilute the influence of ratings
"could prove difficult to apply."
SOVEREIGN REFORM
It also gave its strong backing to plans to have rating
firms update their sovereign ratings more frequently and provide
more information more often when rating changes are particularly
sensitive.
Many policymakers are still seething over what they say have
been ill-timed rating agency downgrades of countries such as
Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Italy, arguing they have added to
the debt crisis turmoil.
"The ECB recommends exploring ways of reducing the
volatility induced by the timing of the rating changes, notably
when an issuer is on ratings watch and is close to losing its
investment grade status as well as when a potential downgrade of
several notches is being contemplated," the ECB said.
"In these situations, proposals to communicate more
frequently to the market in ways that would smooth cliff effects
could be further explored."
It also recommended dropping plans to harmonise the various
ratings scales the main firms use for now and instead suggested
Europe's main sector regulators revisit the idea at the end of
2015.