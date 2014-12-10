MILAN Dec 10 Eleven Italian banks including top three lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena will take a total of around 26 billion euros ($32 billion) in cheap funds the European Central Bank is due to offer on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of 15 banks.

A breakdown by bank shows Intesa will take 8.5 billion euros; Monte Paschi 3 billion; UniCredit 2-2.5 billion through its foreign units; UBI 3 billion euros; Banco Popolare 2.7 billion euros; Iccrea Banca 1.8 billion on behalf of its network of small cooperative lenders; Popolare Milano 1.5 billion; Popolare Vicenza 1.2 billion; Veneto Banca 950 million; Popolare Sondrio 748 million; Banca Carige 400 million.

Mediobanca, Credito Valtellinese, Credem and Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna will not request any ECB funds.

The ECB chose these 15 lenders to scrutinise in the Italian part of its Europe-wide bank health check. ($1 = 0.8037 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Isla Binnie)