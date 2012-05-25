MILAN, May 25 (IFR) - Peter Praet, a member of the ECB executive board, became an unlikely defender of the anti-regulation lobby on Friday when he said that regulatory pressure was segmenting markets inside national borders.

A speech given by Praet echoed the views made by various members of the banking industry during a two-day International Capital Markets Association conference in Milan.

"Regulatory pressure tends to segment markets inside borders and we have to fight against disintegration forces," he said. "It is very important to reemphasise the need for financial integration, not just in the eurozone but in the world."

"The level of complexity of the financial sector is reflected in the complexity of the regulatory reforms," he added. "It will take years and year and years for everything to be implemented."

He added that regulation could also encourage pro-cyclicality.

"Reforms are being implemented in a difficult market environment and market pressure has meant that reforms that should have been implemented over time are being brought ahead," he said. "As a result, we are seeing significant pro-cyclical consequences of the regulatory reforms underway."

His speech will have been music to the ears of those attending the ICMA conference and echoed views made by participants in earlier panels.

George Handjinicolaou, deputy chief executive at International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), also argued the previous day that attempts by officials to take a regional approach to regulation could lead to risk bifurcation.

"All the regulatory initiatives will lead to incremental cost but it remains to be seen if they make the system safer and more immune to future crisis," he said.

Meanwhile, Martin Egan, global head of primary markets at BNP Paribas, argued that putting excessive constraints on the industry would make the markets less liquid than they already are.

The sheer weight of various regulatory initiatives across the banking, insurance and fund management industry has led many market participants to say that they could have unintended consequences. However, the industry has not been helped by events such as the JP Morgan USD2bn loss, which appear to reinforce the calls for more regulation rather than less. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy)