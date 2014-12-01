(Corrects spelling of Quinten in last paragraph)
By Thomas Atkins and Stefano Bernabei
FRANKFURT/ROME Dec 1 After subjecting European
banks to year-long "stress tests" of their balance sheets, the
European Central Bank is now planning a deeper examination to
see whether their businesses are sufficiently profitable,
efficient and well-run.
For lenders in crowded markets such as Germany and Italy,
this "business model review" may prove a tougher one to pass,
raising pressure on weaker players to consolidate, increase
capital, cancel dividends or alter how they operate.
Banks with political sponsors are likely to oppose such
scrutiny, but the pressure to overhaul the sector is growing as
the outlook for the euro zone economy worsens.
"When we review the capital plans of the banks with a
shortfall now it's totally about business model, it's the most
important dilemma," Daniele Nouy, head of the ECB's Single
Supervisory Mechanism, or SSM, the body charged with overseeing
the banks, told Reuters this week. [reut.rs/129bczf
]
Nouy has already told banks to start selling off weak
operations in preparations for the model tests, saying
regulators would focus first on sustainable profits.
The International Monetary Fund estimated a few weeks ago
that nearly three quarters of euro zone banks need to
significantly change their business models to meet the demand
for credit when the economy recovers.
"This has been a very sensitive topic. The banks definitely
don't like it but the power is with the regulator now," said
Christian Thun, business strategist at Moody's Analytics. "They
will just have to deal with it."
The ECB won't grab the steering wheel if a bank's business
model has veered off course. Rather than insist a business is
shut down or shrunk, it will highlight concerns and invite
responses.
"Sometimes bankers use business plans where everything gets
rosy in the future. We might challenge that but we will never
dictate how banks should solve that," said Korbinian Ibel, a top
SSM official, at a mid-November conference.
If anomalies persist, regulators have the right to require
capital "add-ons" which could make some activities prohibitively
expensive. They can also impose painful reporting requirements
or even dismiss executives who fail to comply.
SHAMBLES
Although bankers may grumble, some acknowledge that the
previous stress tests, which looked only at balance sheets, were
not by themselves enough to pronounce the sector healthy.
"If you look at all the shambles that happened at banks in
Italy ... they were all due to governance and the quality of
human capital," said a senior Italian banker. "Capital was never
an issue."
Italian banks were the biggest losers in the ECB stress
tests, with 9 banks failing, including Italy's third largest
bank and the world's oldest, Monte dei Paschi with a
2.1 billion euro shortfall, brought low by a disastrous merger
and a scandal of huge hidden derivatives trades.
"This will be a pre-emptive analysis by the ECB to
understand what kind of beast it is dealing with," said another
senior Italian banker.
Italy has one of the least-profitable bank sectors in the
euro zone, with banks earning a paltry 0.17 percent return on
assets. But Germany's, at 0.21 percent, is not much better.
With some 1,657 banks, Germany has a third of the European
total. Many are too small to generate strong profits. Germany's
banks are also among the least efficient, with a cost-to-income
ratio of 73 percent, higher than every euro zone country except
Austria.
Such flabby metrics leave banks vulnerable to crises or
slumps, no matter how much capital they have accumulated.
State-controlled shipping financier HSH Nordbank,
for example, survived the stress tests thanks to government
guarantees which cost it so much in fees it has few resources
left to restructure and rebuild its capital base.
While only one German bank failed the ECB's stress tests,
that figure would have risen to five if new capital rules that
come into full force in 2019 were applied.
"The Bundesbank and (German markets watchdog) Bafin have
never done this so deeply in this form," said KPMG partner
Daniel Quinten, a former regulator at the German central bank,
referring to the new ECB examinations.
