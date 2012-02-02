FRANKFURT Feb 2 Sovereign credit downgrades and a rise in bond spreads feed off each other and every rating cut can push up a troubled country's borrowing costs by as much as 1 percentage point, European Central Bank research showed.

Rating agencies have been blamed for exacerbating the euro zone crisis and countries' weaknesses with what critics have termed ill-timed downgrades that have attracted markets' attention and led to a rise in hard-hit countries' borrowing costs.

The research paper, the first published by the ECB to address the subject, argued that rating agencies not only follow the market, they also drive the market, while their decisions also have a far wider impact than just the country involved.

"Overall ... we find that rating reviews have strongly affected the euro area sovereign debt market," the paper said.

"On average one-notch downgrade of the country's debt by Standard & Poor's is associated with an increase in spreads by 98 basis points for Greece, 65 basis points for Ireland and 33 basis points for Portugal," it said. There are 100 basis points in 1 percent.

There was also clear evidence that the process worked both ways raising the question whether it was self-perpetuating.

The data which spanned September 2008 to August 2011 showed that an unanticipated 100 basis point rise in sovereign spreads --the premium investors demand to hold an asset as opposed to ultra-safe German bonds-- was more than enough for a rating agency to put a negative outlook on Ireland and close to what they would need to do the same for Greece.

S&P has downgraded Greece seven times since January 2009 from A to its current junk status CC. Its open market borrowing costs over that period have risen from under 5 percent to over 35 percent.

Greece's problems have also affected other debt-strained euro zone member states, such as Ireland, Portugal and Spain, and the ECB paper argued that rating agencies' actions have fuelled the risk of contagion.

It singled out the impact of downgrades made after plans were hatched for Greek bondholders to take losses.

"Rating events concerning Greek sovereign bonds led to noticeable increases of sovereign yields in Ireland and Portugal, by around half of the Greek sovereign yield response when using S&P ratings, or one third when using Moody's and Fitch," the paper said.

"This confirms the view that countries with weaker fiscal fundamentals are more exposed to contagion risk," it added. "The size of the impact is highly correlated with fiscal variables."

Countries with more solid fundamentals such as Germany, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands, have benefited from growing investor demand for less risky assets, which has pushed down their refinancing costs.

In recent months, investors even paid to lend money to Germany and the Netherlands.

"Higher risk aversion has increased the demand for (German) Bunds and this is behind the pricing of all euro area spreads, including those for Austria, Finland and the Netherlands," the paper said.

While the research report was published by the ECB it is not necessarily endorsed by the bank, but it is looked at by policymakers and helps them form their view. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)