(Corrects dateline to March 6)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Gold and gold
receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged
at 423.445 billion euros in the week ending March 2 while the
balance sheet exceeded 3 trillion euros for the first time ever,
the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks fell by 26.2 billion euros to 250.9 billion euros, the ECB
said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.
It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the
17 national central banks in the euro zone rose by 330.561
billion euros to 3.023 trillion euros after the second 3-year
tender where banks took a record-breaking 530 billion euros.
For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)