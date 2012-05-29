FRANKFURT May 29 Gold and gold receivables held
by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 432.704 billion
euros in the week ending May 25, the European Central Bank said
on Tuesday.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks fell by 2.4 billion euros to 222.5 billion euros due to
its dollar lending operations and portfolio transactions, the
ECB added in its regular weekly consolidated financial
statement.
It also said that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and
the 17 national central banks in the euro zone increased by 5
billion euros to 2.980 trillion euros.
For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)