FRANKFURT, June 19 Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks fell by 1 million euros to 432.701 billion euros in the week ended June 15, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 2 billion euros to 226.9 billion euros, the ECB said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

Gold holdings fell because of sales of gold coins by 1 euro zone central bank, the ECB said.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone rose by 18 billion euros to 3.027 trillion euros.

