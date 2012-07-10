FRANKFURT, July 10 Gold and gold receivables held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 433.8 billion euros ($534 billion) in the week ending July 6, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central banks rose by 1.7 billion euros to 244.7 billion euros, the ECB also said in its regular weekly consolidated financial statement.

It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the 17 national central banks in the euro zone dropped in size slightly to 3.085 trillion euros.

For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)