FRANKFURT, July 10 Gold and gold receivables
held by euro zone central banks remained unchanged at 433.8
billion euros ($534 billion) in the week ending July 6, the
European Central Bank said on Tuesday.
Net foreign exchange reserves in the Eurosystem of central
banks rose by 1.7 billion euros to 244.7 billion euros, the ECB
also said in its regular weekly consolidated financial
statement.
It added that the combined balance sheet of the ECB and the
17 national central banks in the euro zone dropped in size
slightly to 3.085 trillion euros.
For details of the report, please see the website: www.ecb.int/press
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)