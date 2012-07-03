FRANKFURT, July 3 The euro zone moved closer
to a cheaper, one-stop shop settlement of stock and bond
trades when enough key players signed up to a new single
platform being built by the European Central Bank to cut trading
costs for investors.
The ECB's platform will bring in-house basic settlement of
trades and goes hand in hand with a new European Union law that
will give existing national settlement houses permission to
operate and offer more complex services Europe-wide.
The settlement of a trade is the final step in any deal
where ownership of a bond or a share is transferred to the
buyer. This is done by central securities depositories (CSDs),
of which there are about 30 to 40 in Europe - too many some say.
When the ECB's new Target2Securities platform is operating
in 2015, cross-border trading costs for investors could fall to
about 15 euro cents per transaction, an ECB analysis showed.
After years of negotiations between the national settlement
houses and the central bank, almost all euro zone central
securities depositories (CSD) had signed up, including
Euroclear, Europe's largest CSD, by the June 30 deadline.
Neither Sweden nor the UK, who are not members of the single
currency, are on board, which dampens the project's reach and
economies of scale.
The implementation of the new system is expected to cost the
ECB about 400 million on top of about 600 million in costs to
operate the system for the first eight to nine years, which the
bank hopes to recuperate by 2024.
Settlement houses carry the cost of plugging into the new
T2S system, which will effectively take much of their
basic business away from them.
The new regulation is also seen attracting new market
entrants. Some banks, Bank of New York Mellon for
example, want to set up their own settlement house to plug into
the new ECB platform so it can offer clients EU-wide collateral
services.
There is growing demand for such services as regulators are
increasingly pushing for trades to be backed by cash or top
quality assets to limit fallout if things go wrong.
Last week EU leaders agreed that a more integrated financial
supervision will be built around the ECB which, coupled with a
central role in settling EU securities, will bolster the bank's
influence and clout in financial markets.
