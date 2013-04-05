* Most RMBS and SMEs met first data deadline

* Ramped up data quality will be the real test

* Greek deals and Granite will not be submitting

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - European banks have rushed to meet the ECB's securitisation collateral data deadline at the end of the first quarter, but the quality of the data could create another crunch point at the end of September.

Banks had until the end of March to submit data on their RMBS and SME trades to the ECB's data repository, the European DataWarehouse (ED), before these securitisations may start to become ineligible for the ECB's repo operations. Some 570 of 865 individual deals listed as ECB eligible as of April 2 2013 have now been loaded into the ED.

So far the ECB has been willing to allow low to non-existent data quality - but will ratchet these standards up over the next three quarters.

The first quarter of 2013 was a "testing period" to check the data infrastructure worked - banks had to load the details of their deals into the ED, but could fill an unlimited number of fields with a "No Data" flag.

The number of "No Data" fields will go down to 70% of total mandatory fields this quarter, then 30% in the third quarter, and to 0% thereafter. The deadlines for ABS and CMBS, rather than RMBS and SME CLOs, are slightly later.

If banks fail to meet the increasing data quality thresholds, their collateral will not be usuable at the ECB, meaning the unwind of a liquidity lifeline.

At the end of 2012, eurozone banks had EUR352bn of securitisations parked as repo collateral at the Eurosystem, out of EUR863.3bn of eligible securitisations.

LOGISTICAL PROBLEMS

The challenge for banks usually relates to data systems, rather than missing data - there has been no suggestion that European issuers have lost large swathes of data or violated representations and warranties as happened in some US deals.

Submitting unified clean data matching the ECB's templates still has some hurdles. Spanish banks, for example, that have been merged rapidly into large groups may still have incompatible mortgage data systems. Even one large UK institution was said to have spent GBP5m preparing to provide loan data in the form demanded by the Bank of England.

For originators with little interest in maintaining eligibility at the ECB, there is limited benefit in cleaning and submitting data.

No Greek RMBS have been submitted to ED, and various UK deals are also missing. No data has been submitted by UK Asset Resolution, which manages the old Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley securitisation vehicles, Granite and Aire Valley.

Legacy Lehman programme Eurosail is also unlikely to submit data, though pre-crisis UK non-conforming RMBS was arguably the most transparent asset class in the market.

SUNLIGHT IS THE BEST DISINFECTANT

The data requirements come from the ECB's attempt to increase transparency in the securitisation market, for its own risk management and to encourage the market back to life following the credit crisis.

Loan level data is the ECB's main idea - supplying a full suite of information about each individual loan backing a securitisation bond, rather than simply grouping them by characteristics such as LTV or origination vintage.

Each loan in an RMBS will report 55 mandatory datapoints, and up to 102 optional datapoints, for example. In this way, investors could build more detailed models of ABS securities sorting by, for example, employment status and date at which the loan interest rate changes.

The BoE introduced these requirements in December 2011, but the ECB took longer because it was building the ED, intended to act as a central point for the ECB and market investors alike to access data on securitisations.

So far a handful of large investors have secured direct access to the database, but negotiations between the ED and established data providers continue, and ED eventually expects between 100 and 200 investors to have direct access.