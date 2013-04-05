* Most RMBS and SMEs met first data deadline
* Ramped up data quality will be the real test
* Greek deals and Granite will not be submitting
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - European banks have rushed to meet
the ECB's securitisation collateral data deadline at the end of
the first quarter, but the quality of the data could create
another crunch point at the end of September.
Banks had until the end of March to submit data on their
RMBS and SME trades to the ECB's data repository, the European
DataWarehouse (ED), before these securitisations may start to
become ineligible for the ECB's repo operations. Some 570 of 865
individual deals listed as ECB eligible as of April 2 2013 have
now been loaded into the ED.
So far the ECB has been willing to allow low to non-existent
data quality - but will ratchet these standards up over the next
three quarters.
The first quarter of 2013 was a "testing period" to check
the data infrastructure worked - banks had to load the details
of their deals into the ED, but could fill an unlimited number
of fields with a "No Data" flag.
The number of "No Data" fields will go down to 70% of total
mandatory fields this quarter, then 30% in the third quarter,
and to 0% thereafter. The deadlines for ABS and CMBS, rather
than RMBS and SME CLOs, are slightly later.
If banks fail to meet the increasing data quality
thresholds, their collateral will not be usuable at the ECB,
meaning the unwind of a liquidity lifeline.
At the end of 2012, eurozone banks had EUR352bn of
securitisations parked as repo collateral at the Eurosystem, out
of EUR863.3bn of eligible securitisations.
LOGISTICAL PROBLEMS
The challenge for banks usually relates to data systems,
rather than missing data - there has been no suggestion that
European issuers have lost large swathes of data or violated
representations and warranties as happened in some US deals.
Submitting unified clean data matching the ECB's templates
still has some hurdles. Spanish banks, for example, that have
been merged rapidly into large groups may still have
incompatible mortgage data systems. Even one large UK
institution was said to have spent GBP5m preparing to provide
loan data in the form demanded by the Bank of England.
For originators with little interest in maintaining
eligibility at the ECB, there is limited benefit in cleaning and
submitting data.
No Greek RMBS have been submitted to ED, and various UK
deals are also missing. No data has been submitted by UK Asset
Resolution, which manages the old Northern Rock and Bradford &
Bingley securitisation vehicles, Granite and Aire Valley.
Legacy Lehman programme Eurosail is also unlikely to submit
data, though pre-crisis UK non-conforming RMBS was arguably the
most transparent asset class in the market.
SUNLIGHT IS THE BEST DISINFECTANT
The data requirements come from the ECB's attempt to
increase transparency in the securitisation market, for its own
risk management and to encourage the market back to life
following the credit crisis.
Loan level data is the ECB's main idea - supplying a full
suite of information about each individual loan backing a
securitisation bond, rather than simply grouping them by
characteristics such as LTV or origination vintage.
Each loan in an RMBS will report 55 mandatory datapoints,
and up to 102 optional datapoints, for example. In this way,
investors could build more detailed models of ABS securities
sorting by, for example, employment status and date at which the
loan interest rate changes.
The BoE introduced these requirements in December 2011, but
the ECB took longer because it was building the ED, intended to
act as a central point for the ECB and market investors alike to
access data on securitisations.
So far a handful of large investors have secured direct
access to the database, but negotiations between the ED and
established data providers continue, and ED eventually expects
between 100 and 200 investors to have direct access.