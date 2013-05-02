LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Mario Draghi announced in the ECB
press conference on Thursday afternoon that the ECB governing
council would start consultations with other European
institutions on initiatives to promote a functioning market for
asset-backed securities collateralised by loans to non-financial
corporations.
In questioning, Draghi said that the ECB had been working
with the European Commission and European Investment Bank on
initiatives to promote the market, but said that the ECB was the
wrong institution to purchase or guarantee ABS.
He said since the ECB was not in the business of cleaning
bank balance sheet or monetary financing, there were a limited
number of actions it could take, which included buying SME or
residential loans.
He also explained that structurally in Europe these
instruments were not priced through capital markets, and that
the ECB was looking for a method to package the loans.
He described the ABS market as "long-dead", and said that
the regulatory situation and low interest rates were restricting
the market.
The ECB had been widely expected to announce an initiative
to promote lending to SME, of which securitisation could have
formed a part. Yves Mersch, a member of the governing council,
wrote in the Financial Times last week that "to kick-start the
flow of credit, a new European asset class of securitised loans
to small business could be created".
Mersch also said that "Funding aid for sound pools of small
business loans could be provided by development banks on the
national and European level, possibly supported by liquidity
from the ECB within its mandate."
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)