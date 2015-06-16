By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 16
LONDON, June 16 The euro zone's new single
securities settlement platform being launched next week will
bolster financial stability in Greece and the wider single
currency area, a top European Central Bank official said on
Tuesday.
The ECB's T2S platform to unify settlement of
euro-denominated stocks and bonds starts operating on June 22
when Greece, Malta, Switzerland and Romania link in. Settlement
refers to exchanging cash for legal ownership of a security.
Italy gets on board by August, with other countries like
France and Germany joining by 2017.
T2S represents a major integration of European financial
markets to drive down the cost of cross-border trading and
create a more efficient capital market. It aims to unify a
fragmented network of 30 settlement houses with diverging rules.
Yves Mersch, an ECB executive board member, said Greece had
voluntarily agreed to form part of the first wave and he did not
expect anything to go wrong when the system goes live.
Greece is currently in a standoff with its euro zone and
international creditors as a potential default looms within two
weeks.
"In any case, the participation in such a system contributes
to financial stability, so whatever would not come out of the
political process, I think financial stability is still a public
good that's in high necessity all over Europe, especially also
in Greece," Mersch said.
The new system will only handle euro-denominated securities
at first but Mersch hopes other currencies will join later to
boost volume and drive down costs further.
He said the Swedish banking sector had confirmed it was
"revisiting the case" for joining T2S and the Swedish central
bank was following developments, with a first exchange of views
among technical staff already held.
The ECB has also held talks with the Bank of England after a
European Union court rejected an ECB policy to force securities
clearing houses to relocate to the euro zone if they clear a
large amount of euro-denominated securities.
Mersch said "fruitful contact" showed there was some
interest at the BoE in exploring the use of Target 2, the cash
leg of T2S, at clearing houses operating in euros but based in
London.
