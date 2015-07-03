VILNIUS, July 3 European regulators need a broader toolkit and should develop stress tests to tackle possible systemic risks coming from the shadow banking sector, ECB Executive Board member Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

Non-bank financial institutions such as insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds in equity markets are becoming increasingly linked to the wider financial sector, Constancio said in the text of a speech.

