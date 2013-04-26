* Lending to euro zone companies falls in March year on year
* Financing conditions for euro zone SMEs worsen
* Lending gap between euro zone core and periphery widens
FRANKFURT, April 26 Lending conditions in the
euro zone deteriorated in March and the economic gap separating
Germany from the bloc's problem debtors widened, data released
by the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
Lending to euro zone companies levelled off month-on-month
in March after rising 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in
February, data showed, while companies borrowed 1.3 percent less
than a year ago, the ECB said.
Speculation is rising that the ECB will cut interest rates
next week on evidence that an economic recovery is faltering and
as government austerity efforts meet mounting opposition.
"The continuing contraction in euro zone credit is now a
major headache for euro zone policymakers," said David Brown at
New View Economics in a note. "Without access to easier credit,
the euro zone recovery will wither on the vine."
Separately on Friday, the ECB said small businesses in
Greece faced widespread rejection when applying for loans while
applications in Germany were largely accepted in the six-month
period to March.
The ECB has repeatedly expressed concern about weak lending
and is studying ways to alleviate the funding strain for small
companies, the backbone of the European economy.
The study showed only a quarter of Greek small- and
medium-sized businesses that applied for a loan received full
approval, while more than four-fifths of German ones were
agreed.
On Thursday German Chancellor Angela Merkel took the rare
step of commenting on monetary policy, saying the ECB would have
to raise rates if it were looking at Germany alone.
Comments by ECB policymakers earlier this week suggest that
falling inflation and poor growth prospects in the euro zone
tilt the ECB towards a further cut in its main refinancing rate.
The lending survey of 7,510 euro zone firms was conducted
between Feb. 18 and March 21.