FRANKFURT, April 27 Small and medium sized
companies in the euro zone are struggling to get bank funding, a
European Central Bank survey, which captured the immediate
aftermath of its two major cash injections, showed on Friday.
The survey is likely to take some of the shine off the more
upbeat results from the ECB's bank lending survey, which earlier
in the week showed that banks expect to end the recent trend of
tightening the rules for companies to to obtain credit.
Looking at more than 7,500 firms, the survey said that while
demand for funding had risen between October and March, loans
were harder to come by, with a fifth saying the situation had
deteriorated, compared with 14 percent in the previous round.
The survey added that in six months ahead, the firms expect
a further slight deterioration in their access to bank loans and
bank overdrafts.
Looking back, the building sector was hit the hardest, while
smaller firms said their applications for loans were being more
regularly rejected. In contrast, larger firms, found it easier
to get access to bank loans, seeing only a 4 percent drop in net
terms, compared with 10 percent in the previous survey.
That split is likely to have played a role in the changes
the ECB made to its lending rules at the end of last year, which
were designed to make it easier for smaller banks - which
typically fund local businesses - to get cheap funding from the
central bank.
Breaking it down by country, firms in countries hardest hit
by the euro zone debt crisis, suffered the most. The biggest
deterioration compared with the last survey was in Belgium,
Spain and Italy.
Almost half of Greek firms had seen credit availability
worsen, and 35 percent in Portugal and Ireland.
