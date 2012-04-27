* ECB survey shows SMEs say access to bank loans worsened
* SMEs expect slight further deterioration in next 6 mths
* Loans toughest for firms in Greece, Ireland, Portugal
* German, Austrian, Dutch and Finnish firms see improvement
(Adds economist comment, detail and background)
FRANKFURT, April 27 Small and medium sized
companies in the euro zone are struggling to get bank funding,
with banks increasingly turning down loan applications, a
European Central Bank survey, which captured the immediate
aftermath of its two major cash injections, showed on Friday.
The survey is likely to take some of the shine off the more
upbeat results from the ECB's bank lending survey, which earlier
in the week showed that banks expect to end the recent trend of
tightening the rules for companies to obtain credit.
The difficulties these firms are having finding loans will
do little to improve the outlook for the stalling euro zone
economy, with firms in the bloc's heavily indebted states
particularly under pressure.
Looking at more than 7,500 firms, the survey said that while
demand for funding had risen between October and March, loans
were harder to come by, with a fifth saying the situation had
deteriorated, compared with 14 percent in the previous round.
The survey added that in six months ahead, the firms expect
a further slight deterioration in their access to bank loans and
bank overdrafts.
"It shows that we continue to have a difficult environment
in terms of funding," said Juergen Michels, economist at
Citigroup. "The ECB's LTROs help to ease the pressure, but they
won't turn the situation around."
The ECB flooded financial markets with over 1 trillion euros
with twin 3-year funding operations - or LTROs - in December and
February and financial markets are now looking for signs whether
the cheap money is reaching the real economy.
"It will take some time, but there are already some signs
that the money is filtering through taking this week's bank
lending survey into account," Michels said.
The ECB bank lending survey showed fewer banks tightened
their lending rules in the first three months of the year than
in the previous quarter.
The ECB's latest report showed the building sector was hit
the hardest, while smaller firms said their applications for
loans were being more regularly rejected.
In contrast, larger firms found it easier to get access to
bank loans, seeing only a 4 percent drop in net terms, compared
with 10 percent in the previous survey.
That split is likely to have played a role in the changes
the ECB made to its lending rules at the end of last year, which
were designed to make it easier for smaller banks - which
typically fund local businesses - to get cheap funding from the
central bank.
Breaking it down by country, firms in countries hardest hit
by the euro zone debt crisis suffered the most. The biggest
deterioration in credit availability since the previous survey
was in Belgium, Spain and Italy.
Almost half of Greek firms had seen credit availability
worsen, and about one-third in Portugal and Ireland.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)