Dec 11 The European Central Bank could make
eurozone banks hold capital against sovereign bonds, in a bid to
stop weak lenders from using its cash to buy up debt from
crisis-hit countries, the Financial Times said, citing ECB
executive board member Peter Praet.
Praet said ECB could combine its new powers as chief banking
regulator with its existing role as currency issuer to toughen
up the requirements on sovereign bonds that have been
traditionally treated as risk-free, the FT said on its website.
(link.reuters.com/red45v)
A "doom loop" has marked the euro zone debt crisis, where
cash-strapped sovereigns have bailed out weak banks, which were
in turn chock full of that government's bonds as they fell in
value.
The FT said the ECB would try to makes these changes using
next year's health check of the eurozone's 130 biggest lenders
alongside any new offer of cheap long-term liquidity.
Praet said if sovereign bonds were treated "according to the
risk that they pose to banks' capital" during the health check,
then lenders would be less likely to use central bank liquidity
to buy yet more government debt, the paper added.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)