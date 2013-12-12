FRANKFURT Dec 12 The European Central Bank
could offer lenders more liquidity if upcoming bank tests crimp
their lending, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet was quoted
as saying on Thursday.
Praet told the Financial Times that the bank stress tests
before the ECB takes over supervision of the currency bloc's
banks next year will help liquidity provision as they will look
at the risk in banks' government bond holdings as well.
The two rounds of ultra-long term liquidity the ECB provided
in late 2011 and early 2012 resulted in banks taking more than 1
trillion euros of cheap three-year money and spending much of it
on government bonds instead of lending to the real economy.
EU banking regulations use an exception in Basel banking
regulations that allows them to assign a risk-free status to
domestic government bonds.
ECB President Mario Draghi earlier this month lamented the
fact that the money flowed mainly into government debt, saying
any new liquidity operations would have to ensure this does not
happen again.
"Banks will be wary of the constraints placed on sovereign
debt by the stress tests to which they are subject," Praet told
the Financial Times in an interview.
If the stress tests cause problems, the ECB would be able to
act "without hesitation and being reassured that the side
effects of a liquidity injection that we have seen for the
2011-2012 operations would be minimised," Praet said, referring
to concerns banks may be less willing to lend ahead of the bank
assessment as they try to clean up their balance sheets.
Praet did not outline how exactly government bonds will be
treated in the stress tests.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch has said the ECB
would treat government bonds as risk-free in its balance-sheet
assessment, following EU banking regulations, but that the
inclusion of market risk and the forward-looking nature of the
stress tests would mean that government bonds are not handled
completely without risk.
Praet also told the FT that were the ECB to inject more
liquidity to the market, the way of doing so would depend on the
situation.
"You want to make sure that when you provide liquidity
against adequate collateral, it doesn't reduce the incentive to
restructure the banking sector," Praet told the newspaper.
