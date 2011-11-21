by Divyang Shah
LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - We do not see how the ECB cannot now
play a lender-of-last-resort role regarding sovereigns as the
crisis has moved to the triple-A core. The basis upon which the
ECB will cooperate remains uncertain, but it is clear that
there is a desire to limit help to EUR20bn of intervention per
week.
The problem is that while the ECB might look to help
sovereigns, this assistance might not feed through into
supporting the solvency of financials/banks. Banks that are
unable to convince the authorities of their solvency will
likely face a scenario of nationalization that could see the
involvement of both senior bond and equity holders.
Liquidity Risk...
The similarities with 2008 are all too clear, and all that
one needs to do is to replace sub-prime debt with Eurozone
peripheral debt while keeping the same players of banks, money
market funds and investors. Not wanting to stay on a train that
seems to be heading for a crash, we are seeing an unhealthy
rush for the exits with concerns over an exposure witch-hunt.
There are two main channels through which European banks
have been forced to scale back their holdings and limit new
purchases: 1) they have been reminded by the European Banking
Authority (EBA) that sovereign debt is no longer risk free and
carries haircuts should markets move in the direction of a
'death spiral', which has limited their ability to buy, and 2)
funding has also been difficult with money market funds having
learnt the lesson of holding sub-prime debt and looking to
offload risk. Investors for their part have tried to keep their
nerves intact, especially on the AAA core, but last week's
evaporation of liquidity has been a wake-up call to reduce risk
on a wholesale basis.
..vs Solvency Risk.
While it's certainly positive that there are liquidity
buffers already in place, the fact is that there are greater
concerns now over solvency. Markets worry over sovereign
exposure and the EBA's persistent failure in getting to grips
with the scale of the banking problem. The pricing of
counterparty risk as opposed to liquidity risk will not be
clear if one looks at Libor/OIS spreads but can be seen by the
wides on iTraxx Senior Financials index which is trading above
its 2009 peak. Central banks might be able to help with
liquidity risk by, for example, reducing the premium charged on
dollar swaps from 100bps, but they can do little to help price
out solvency risk. Markets are aware that this time around the
scope for government intervention is limited by 1) constraints
to fiscal balance sheets, and 2) public aversion/anger at
bailing out banks that were seen to be returning to their bad
old ways.
What role for the ECB?
The ECB's piecemeal approach to intervention in the bond
markets has done little to staunch the bleeding, as the weight
of money looking for the exits has been heavier. However, what
will be key is the degree to which the ECB will want to be seen
extending the helping hand to financials/banks. The desire to
shift addicted banks (insolvent?) to emergency lending via
their domestic central banks as opposed to the ECB's liquidity
window highlights how they regard this as a national
responsibility.
The need for the ECB to continue holding the stick suggests
that they will be unwilling to commit to unlimited intervention
even if this is what the markets desire. The reports last week
that the ECB wants to limit weekly purchases to EUR20bn
highlight that 1) this is not really binding, as the ECB has
only exceeded this once in its interventions, and 2) that it is
still large enough to equal some EUR1tn of support per year,
much larger than the fixed 1tn size of a leveraged EFSF. There
is likely to be pressure from the ECB on governments to
nationalize weak banks and even allow bond and equity holders
to take a hit.
In focusing on the solvency of sovereigns we should not
forget that the European crisis has also been about the linkage
of sovereign/financial risk. We should be cognizant of the risk
that the involvement of the ECB could shift the way in which
this link behaves during 2012.
(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)