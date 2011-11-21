by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - We do not see how the ECB cannot now play a lender-of-last-resort role regarding sovereigns as the crisis has moved to the triple-A core. The basis upon which the ECB will cooperate remains uncertain, but it is clear that there is a desire to limit help to EUR20bn of intervention per week.

The problem is that while the ECB might look to help sovereigns, this assistance might not feed through into supporting the solvency of financials/banks. Banks that are unable to convince the authorities of their solvency will likely face a scenario of nationalization that could see the involvement of both senior bond and equity holders.

Liquidity Risk...

The similarities with 2008 are all too clear, and all that one needs to do is to replace sub-prime debt with Eurozone peripheral debt while keeping the same players of banks, money market funds and investors. Not wanting to stay on a train that seems to be heading for a crash, we are seeing an unhealthy rush for the exits with concerns over an exposure witch-hunt.

There are two main channels through which European banks have been forced to scale back their holdings and limit new purchases: 1) they have been reminded by the European Banking Authority (EBA) that sovereign debt is no longer risk free and carries haircuts should markets move in the direction of a 'death spiral', which has limited their ability to buy, and 2) funding has also been difficult with money market funds having learnt the lesson of holding sub-prime debt and looking to offload risk. Investors for their part have tried to keep their nerves intact, especially on the AAA core, but last week's evaporation of liquidity has been a wake-up call to reduce risk on a wholesale basis.

..vs Solvency Risk.

While it's certainly positive that there are liquidity buffers already in place, the fact is that there are greater concerns now over solvency. Markets worry over sovereign exposure and the EBA's persistent failure in getting to grips with the scale of the banking problem. The pricing of counterparty risk as opposed to liquidity risk will not be clear if one looks at Libor/OIS spreads but can be seen by the wides on iTraxx Senior Financials index which is trading above its 2009 peak. Central banks might be able to help with liquidity risk by, for example, reducing the premium charged on dollar swaps from 100bps, but they can do little to help price out solvency risk. Markets are aware that this time around the scope for government intervention is limited by 1) constraints to fiscal balance sheets, and 2) public aversion/anger at bailing out banks that were seen to be returning to their bad old ways.

What role for the ECB?

The ECB's piecemeal approach to intervention in the bond markets has done little to staunch the bleeding, as the weight of money looking for the exits has been heavier. However, what will be key is the degree to which the ECB will want to be seen extending the helping hand to financials/banks. The desire to shift addicted banks (insolvent?) to emergency lending via their domestic central banks as opposed to the ECB's liquidity window highlights how they regard this as a national responsibility.

The need for the ECB to continue holding the stick suggests that they will be unwilling to commit to unlimited intervention even if this is what the markets desire. The reports last week that the ECB wants to limit weekly purchases to EUR20bn highlight that 1) this is not really binding, as the ECB has only exceeded this once in its interventions, and 2) that it is still large enough to equal some EUR1tn of support per year, much larger than the fixed 1tn size of a leveraged EFSF. There is likely to be pressure from the ECB on governments to nationalize weak banks and even allow bond and equity holders to take a hit.

In focusing on the solvency of sovereigns we should not forget that the European crisis has also been about the linkage of sovereign/financial risk. We should be cognizant of the risk that the involvement of the ECB could shift the way in which this link behaves during 2012.

(Divyang Shah is a senior IFR market strategist)