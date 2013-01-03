EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Jan 3 Spanish and Italian banks bought government debt in November, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday as tension in financial markets eased in the wake of the announcement of the ECB's new bond-buying plan.
Spanish banks added 4.2 billion euros to their government bond holdings after a 5.2 billion decrease in October. Their total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, rose to 259.4 billion euros.
Meanwhile, Italian banks spent a net 2.1 billion euros on government bonds, with their total value rising to a record-high level of 370.1 billion euros.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market in twin 3-year liquidity operations is finding its way into the government bond market.
Portuguese banks also added to their holdings of government debt, by 728 million euros, the data showed, while Greek banks' sovereign debt holdings were virtually unchanged. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has