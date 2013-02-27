FRANKFURT Feb 27 Spanish and Italian banks
stocked up on government debt in January, European Central Bank
data showed on Wednesday, continuing the trend started last year
after the ECB flooded markets with long-term funds.
Spanish banks added 5.3 billion euros from their government
bond holdings after a 4.1 billion decrease in December. Their
total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, rose to
263.9 billion euros.
Italian banks bought a net 18.5 billion euros of government
bonds, with their total value rising to 377.4 billion euros, a
new record high.
Greek banks reduced their government debt holdings by 1.8
billion euros to 18.0 billion, while Portuguese banks added 527
million worth of government debt to their portfolios, the data
showed.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks
hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1
trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market in twin 3-year
liquidity operations found its way into the government bond
market.
With a recent improvement in financial markets, foreign
investors have returned to euro zone government bond markets,
enabling local banks to shed some of their holdings.
Government bond yields of peripheral countries have also
decreased after the ECB announced a new government bond purchase
plan in September.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)