FRANKFURT Feb 27 Spanish and Italian banks stocked up on government debt in January, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, continuing the trend started last year after the ECB flooded markets with long-term funds.

Spanish banks added 5.3 billion euros from their government bond holdings after a 4.1 billion decrease in December. Their total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, rose to 263.9 billion euros.

Italian banks bought a net 18.5 billion euros of government bonds, with their total value rising to 377.4 billion euros, a new record high.

Greek banks reduced their government debt holdings by 1.8 billion euros to 18.0 billion, while Portuguese banks added 527 million worth of government debt to their portfolios, the data showed.

The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market in twin 3-year liquidity operations found its way into the government bond market.

With a recent improvement in financial markets, foreign investors have returned to euro zone government bond markets, enabling local banks to shed some of their holdings.

Government bond yields of peripheral countries have also decreased after the ECB announced a new government bond purchase plan in September.

