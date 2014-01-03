FRANKFURT Jan 3 Spanish banks cut their holdings of sovereign debt by the most in nearly four years in November, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Spanish banks sold 10.9 billion euros worth of government bonds in November, after a 8.9 billion euro decrease in October. Market value of the holdings fell to 295.0 billion, the first time since April 2013 that they were below the 300 billion mark.

Italian banks' sovereign debt remained almost unchanged, recording a 147 million euro increase after an 860 million fall in October. Adjusted for market value, they increased to 427.3 billion, the largest of any banking system in the 18-country euro zone.

In France, banks purchased 4 billion euros of sovereign debt in November. Adjusted for market value, French banks' sovereign debt holdings rose to 284.4 billion.

The ECB data does not give a break down of which countries' debt banks hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local investors are returning to euro zone bond markets. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)