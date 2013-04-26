FRANKFURT, April 26 Spanish and Italian banks
stocked up on government debt in March, European Central Bank
data showed on Friday, as investors took heart from the ECB's
pledge to protect the single currency.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks
hold, but with a recent easing of market pressure on the
governments struggling most with high debt, foreign and local
investors are returning to euro zone bond markets.
Spanish banks added 15.8 billion euros to their government
bond holdings after a 7.6 billion increase in February. Their
total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, rose to
288.0 billion euros.
Italian banks bought a net 10.8 billion euros of government
bonds, with their total value rising to 389.5 billion euros.
