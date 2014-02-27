FRANKFURT Feb 27 Euro zone banks increased their holdings of sovereign debt in January after banks passed the year-end deadline for balance sheet data under the European Central Bank's asset-quality review, ECB data showed on Thursday.

Spanish banks bought 20.3 billion euros ($277.44 billion) worth of government bonds in January, after selling 22.4 billion worth of them in December.

France also saw a big increase, with banks buying 18.6 billion euros of sovereign debt. Adjusted for market value, French banks' sovereign debt holdings rose to 282.2 billion.

Italian banks bucked the trend and sold sovereign debt, recording a 6.9 billion euro fall after a 15.7 billion decrease in December. At a market value of 406.6 billion, Italian banks' holdings of government bonds remain the largest in the euro zone.

Portuguese banks increased their government debt holdings by 2.2 billion euros, with the market value rising to 39.5 billion. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Paul Carrel)