FRANKFURT Jan 3 Spanish banks offloaded some of their holdings of sovereign debt in November, the most in a month in almost four years, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Spanish banks sold 10.9 billion euros worth of government bonds in November, after a 8.9 billion euro decrease in October. Market value of the holdings fell to 295.0 billion, the first time since April 2013 that they were below the 300 billion mark. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)