NICOSIA, Sept 14 The European Central Bank is not negotiating alongside the International Monetary Fund a rescue package for Spain worth potentially 300 billion euros, a spokeswoman said on Friday, denying an earlier newspaper report.

"The reporting is unfounded. No negotiations are ongoing. It would be up to Spanish authorities to make a request," the spokeswoman said. "The conditionality required as a prerequisite of the ECB's (Outright Market Transactions) is known."

Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Friday, without naming its sources, that the ECB and IMF were in negotiations.