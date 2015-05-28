* Warning for insurers chimes with IMF, regulator
* Greek risk on the rise for governments
* Big threat if sell-off in markets derails recovery
LONDON, May 28 The European Central Bank said on
Thursday that record low interest rates were putting insurance
firms and banks under increasing pressure and warned that any
sell-off in stocks and bonds could damage the euro zone's
recovery.
In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Review, the ECB also
said risks from Greece for the euro zone's governments had
"increased sharply" but that their borrowing costs and growth
prospects were being helped by measures like the ECB's
bond-buying programme.
The negative side-effect of that though was the squeeze it
was putting on insurance firms who are finding it increasingly
difficult to find assets that pay out enough to cover their
costs, and for banks in terms of their profitability.
The ECB's message echoes similar warnings from the
International Monetary Fund and one of Europe's top regulators
earlier this month.
"Such market conditions pose a significant challenge for
some insurance companies' profitability in the medium term,
with the potential to erode capital positions in the long
run," the ECB report said.
"The impact of the low interest rate environment is
particularly relevant for those life insurers that have
locked in high return guarantees and have large
asset/liability duration gaps."
Overall the ECB said there were four main risks to euro zone
financial stability at present.
The bank's Vice President, Vitor Constancio, said the
biggest was that a sharp bond and stock market sell-off could
derail the bloc's still fragile economic recovery.
He also flagged worries such as debt sustainability concerns
in the sovereign and corporate sectors, bad loans still plaguing
banks' books and the growth of lesser-controlled 'shadow' parts
of the banking system.
"Benign financial market conditions may obscure the urgency
of fiscal and structural reforms. If key reforms were to be
delayed, a reassessment of sentiment towards euro area
sovereigns is possible," the report added.
The recent decline in market liquidity was also raised.
Constancio said it was of biggest concern in the bond market,
where the ECB has been hoovering up much supply for its
quantitative easing programme.
On Greece, he said he was confident it would not leave the
euro. It could default on its bailout loans, however.
"The end result is that a Greek exit will not happen,"
Constancio said, adding: "That's not to exclude several things
that are not nice that may happen."
Commenting on the state of Greece's banks in the event of
default, he said: "They can sustain the impact of a big
potential impairment in Greek public debt." He also hinted the
ECB would not automatically cut them off from its emergency
funding.
