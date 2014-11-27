FRANKFURT Nov 27 The search for returns and
investors' complacency about risk could threaten financial
stability, the European Central Bank warned on Thursday in a
report that also singled out 'frothy' property prices as a
potential problem.
"Financial stability risks may arise from investor
complacency especially during periods of weak returns on
financial assets when investors hunt for yield. Such periods
have the potential to breed systemic risks," officials wrote in
the euro zone central bank's regular financial stability review.
The report also singled out property prices. "Property
market developments in both the residential and (prime)
commercial segments in some countries have been frothy, leaving
property markets vulnerable to correction," it said.
The report also addressed the challenges of sustaining high
public debt, saying: "The work of restoring the soundness of
public finances is unfinished."
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)