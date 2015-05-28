LONDON May 28 Low economic growth and rising
asset prices pose a risk to financial stability in the euro
zone, the European Central bank said on Thursday.
"Set against increasing financial risk-taking, economic
risk-taking in the euro area is still lagging," the ECB said in
its regular Financial Stability Review.
"Despite...signs of improving economic conditions, the risk
of continuing low nominal growth remains a challenge to
financial stability in the euro area."
The central bank said low nominal growth could raise
concerns about the sustainability of sovereign and corporate
debt.
The ECB also highlighted the expansion of the shadow banking
sector, which is comprised of non-bank lenders, and weak profits
for banks and insurers as two further risks to euro zone
financial stability.
