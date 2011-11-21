* Sees "stronger dampening effects" in fourth quarter growth
* Says euro zone growth in "soft patch" not long-term
decline
* Inflation likely to decelerate over coming two years
By Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 21 The euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis has spread from its periphery to its core but the
region's economic weakness is likely to be temporary, outgoing
ECB board member Juergen Stark said on Monday.
"The sovereign debt crisis has re-intensified and is now
spreading over to other countries including so-called core
countries. This is a new phenomenon," Stark said in a speech to
Ireland's Institute of International and European Affairs in
Dublin.
"The sovereign debt crisis is not only concentrated in
Europe, most advanced economies are facing serious problems with
their public debt."
The European Central Bank sees a strong dampening of growth
in the euro area in the fourth quarter, but this phase should be
temporary, Stark also said.
The 17-nation euro zone economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in
the third quarter from the second, lifted by France and Germany,
but economists say the bloc is almost certainly heading for a
recession.
Survey data has deteriorated in the past two months,
indicating "stronger dampening effects" in the fourth quarter
after relatively benign third-quarter, Stark said in a speech in
Dublin.
"Based on most recent information, our staff do not expect
longer term weakening in economic activity, but expect a soft
patch," he said.
"We should avoid talking ourselves into recession."
A nasty mix of inflation, slowing exports and rising
unemployment in the euro zone has caused many economists to
predict a mild recession in Europe from the fourth quarter. ECB
President Mario Draghi has also predicted a "mild recession" in
the bloc by the end of the year.
Stark said the debt crisis had spread around the world, but
rejected the idea that weakness in the euro zone was dragging
down the United States and United Kingdom.
"I think all these countries have their particular
problems," he said.
Inflation is likely to slow over the next two years, he
said, citing projections from other institutions.
"We see in this projection horizon, a moderation of
inflation in line with what we have defined as price stability
in the ECB," he said.
(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)