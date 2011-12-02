NEW YORK Dec 2 An urgent solution to the euro zone debt crisis needs to be found otherwise there will be widespread macroeconomic and financial disaster, one of the European Central Bank's top policymakers Juergen Stark warned on Friday.

"The lingering and expanding sovereign debt crisis must be halted to avoid macroeconomic and financial disaster, in the euro area and beyond. No country is immune anymore to a loss of market confidence in its public finances," Stark, one of the ECB's six-member Executive Board said in a speech at the Forecaster Club of New York.

He also repeated his warnings that the ECB should not be given the task of solving the crisis stressing that it was the job of politicians. In addition he said that ultra-low interest rates carried dangers.

"Maintaining very low interests rates for a protracted period may weaken the financial incentive for deleveraging for both the banking and non-financial sectors."

"Very low interest rates may also discourage banks from trading in interbank money markets. This is an important market for the transmission of monetary policy," Stark said.

F or speech please click on:>