DALLAS Nov 29 Outgoing European Central Bank board member Juergen Stark on Tuesday gave a grim forecast for Europe's growth prospects, saying that economic forecasts for 2012 could be revised down.

"We expect ... significant slowdown in economic activity," Stark told reporters ahead of a speech at the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. "We see ... strong headwinds to economic activity, globally and in Europe."

ECB staff will review growth projections over the weekend, Stark said.