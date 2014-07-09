By Paul Carrel and Ingrid Melander
| FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 9
Bank is hoping a new round of long-term loans will be used by
banks to drive down borrowing costs - a substitute for an
asset-purchase scheme of its own which would avert a potentially
damaging internal split.
The ECB unveiled the loans plan last month as part of a
package of measures to breathe life into a sluggish euro zone
economy, where inflation is running far below the central bank's
target and there is a dearth of credit to smaller firms.
Presented as a means to foster bank lending to businesses,
the scheme is in fact a hybrid programme that also offers banks
access to cheap funding for four years with which they can buy
financial assets.
Policymakers hope that in the round it will create a "credit
multiplier" effect, tantamount to enabling the private sector to
embark on quantitative easing (QE) - creating money to buy
assets to keep borrowing costs low and boost spending - on the
ECB's behalf.
"It's loans but not only loans," ECB Executive Board member
Peter Praet said of the funding programme.
"It's also the liquidity injection, the funding
substitution," he told Reuters in Paris on Wednesday.
The idea is that one or more of three things will happen:
Banks will use the money to lend to households and
businesses, thereby directly helping to revive the economy; they
take the money and buy assets themselves; they use the funds to
substitute for issuing their own debt.
The latter two could lower the funding costs for all banks,
even those who don't take the ECB's money, and spill over into
looser conditions in the broader corporate credit market,
hopefully making money cheaper and easier to access.
In a speech in Paris on Wednesday, Praet said the loans
plan, or TLTRO, "has the potential to halt the vicious circle of
constrained lending, weak macroeconomic conditions and elevated
loan delinquencies, and re-ignite a positive 'credit multiplier'
process".
Under the plan, banks can borrow up to 400 billion euros
($545 billion) in September and December at a slight premium to
the ECB's regular funding operations. They have subsequent
opportunities running through to mid-2016 to take additional
loans.
Banks that have shown positive net lending between April of
this year and the new funding operation can borrow up to three
times their net new lending in that window and keep the money
until 2018, so long as they continue to increase lending.
The terms of the plan do not stipulate, however, that banks
must devote all the ECB loans to new lending, allowing the
possibility of using some of the money for their own funding
purposes or to buy assets.
"They are offering banks very cheap funding and asking the
banks to expand their balance sheets, and in the process they
will create money and they will buy assets," said RBS economist
Richard Barwell.
"That will look an awful lot like what the ECB might have
done themselves," he said. "But it won't be the ECB buying the
assets, it will be the private sector buying the assets. So to
me it looks a lot like arms-length QE."
Quantitative easing involves a central bank buying
financial assets from banks and other private institutions with
newly-created money, thereby increasing the amount of cash
sloshing around an economy which should make it cheaper to
borrow and easier to spend.
The money from the TLTROs (targeted longer-term refinancing
operations) will eventually be repaid but it will expand the
euro zone's money supply for four years.
BARRIERS TO QE
At the ECB, hopes are being pinned on the long-term loan
operation to deliver the goods.
"We've taken decisive action in June, if this is not enough
we will do more but we have no reason to believe this will not
be enough," ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.
But what if the plan doesn't make a significant difference?
Many banks are in risk-off mode as they shape up for ECB
health checks before the central bank takes over supervision of
Europe's bigger lenders from November. And there is no guarantee
they will loosen up on lending thereafter.
There is also the question as to whether there is corporate
and consumer demand for a lot of new borrowing.
"I think the big headwind on the credit multiplier is the
banks themselves," said Sassan Ghahramani, CEO of New York-based
SGH Macro Advisors, which advises hedge funds.
"It's a terrible environment for them," he said with
reference to the ECB health check and pressure for capital
restructuring. "Undoubtedly it (the TLTRO) is going to help
rather than harm. The question is the multiplier issue - there
is a bottleneck with the banks."
The ECB also wants the plan to work as the barriers to the
central bank embarking on an asset-purchase programme itself are
high.
Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a former Bundesbank vice president
who now sits on the ECB's Executive Board, the nucleus of the
broader policymaking Governing Council, said on Monday a broad
ECB asset-buying plan should only be unleashed in an emergency
such as the imminent threat of deflation.
"Such risks are, however, neither perceptible nor do we
expect them," she said.
Hours after ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference
last Thursday where he said the ECB could yet do more to loosen
policy and that there was unanimous agreement to do so if
necessary, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann responded that
interest rates should not be left too low for too long.
SMALL WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY
Even those less opposed see no prospect of unleashing QE
soon. The consensus among ECB policymakers is that they must
first allow the package of measures announced in June - which
included cuts to all the main interest rates - to take effect
and that this will take them into next year.
Even if the Council were to favour QE in 2015, the global
policy environment might make embarking on such a policy tricky
as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start raising
interest rates around the third quarter.
A tightening of Fed policy would lead to a repricing of risk
and could prove a difficult environment for the ECB to head
firmly in the opposite direction, according to people familiar
with the ECB's thinking.
That leaves a potentially small window of opportunity and
means the TLTRO really needs to work.
"We will implement what we decided in June including the
targeted long term refinancing operation and we are very
confident that this will help," Coeure said.
One consequence could be to generate a so-called 'portfolio
rebalancing effect' whereby banks use TLTRO funds to partially
substitute for issuing their own bonds.
Praet said in Paris that via such a substitution effect "the
TLTROs can create a scarcity of investible assets, which will
result in lower yields and easier market funding conditions even
for banks that have not taken part in the operations".
If banks take the ECB money and issue fewer of their own
bonds as a result, so the logic goes, then the diminished supply
will push up prices and lower yields on bank bonds.
"It may also create spillover effects to other segments of
the corporate credit market, as investors in bank bonds will be
induced - by a scarcity of supply - to diversify away from that
market and re-invest in other market segments," Praet said.
A downside of the ECB's plan is that it cannot fully control
what banks choose to do with the new money.
Aside from fulfilling their obligation to keep their lending
on an upward trajectory, banks can choose to fund themselves or
buy assets with the cheap ECB money as they like.
But that may be a price worth paying to avoid a bloody
battle over printing money which, for some in the ECB, remains
the ultimate taboo.
"There is a compromise here," said Barwell at RBS.
"They (the ECB) have given up essential control over what
assets are bought and what the final impact will be but they've
avoided having to call the shots themselves - they've avoided
that endless debate about what to buy and whether QE would allow
politicians to drag their feet on reforms."
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou in
Athens. Editing by Mike Peacock)