MILAN Nov 18 The minimum capital requirement
the European Central Bank will set in the stress tests that are
part of its upcoming extensive check-up of euro zone banks
should not go above 8 percent, a top Bank of Italy official said
on Monday.
That level is the common equity Tier 1 capital lenders are
required to meet under an asset quality review (AQR) which the
ECB is set to conduct before the stress tests.
"I imagine it will not be higher," Bank of Italy Deputy
Director General Fabio Panetta said, adding discussions on how
to shape the stress tests were ongoing in Europe.
Panetta said it would be hard to imagine that banks could be
required to meet a more challenging capital threshold under the
unfavourable scenario simulated in a stress test than under
normal circumstances.
Common equity is the part of bank's capital better able to
absorb possible losses.
Panetta spoke to reporters after presenting the central
bank's latest Financial Stability Report at Milan's Bocconi
University.
The in-depth scrutiny of around 130 European lenders is
aimed at unearthing potential risks in their balance sheets and
restoring confidence in the industry before the ECB takes over
supervision from national regulators late next year.
