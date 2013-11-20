FRANKFURT Nov 20 The European Central Bank said its Governing Council nominated France's Daniele Nouy on Wednesday to chair the new banking supervisor that is due to start operating under the ECB's roof from November next year.

Nouy, already a bank supervisor in France, was widely expected to secure the nomination for the chair of the supervisory board of the new Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).

"Ms Nouy will appear before the European Parliament ECON Committee at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, 27 November 2013," the ECB said in a statement. The ECB is set to take over supervision of around 130 of the euro zone's largest lenders from November next year.

