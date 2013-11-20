BRIEF-Progressive Corp announces public offering of $850 mln of senior notes
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
FRANKFURT Nov 20 The European Central Bank said its Governing Council nominated France's Daniele Nouy on Wednesday to chair the new banking supervisor that is due to start operating under the ECB's roof from November next year.
Nouy, already a bank supervisor in France, was widely expected to secure the nomination for the chair of the supervisory board of the new Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM).
"Ms Nouy will appear before the European Parliament ECON Committee at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, 27 November 2013," the ECB said in a statement.
The ECB is set to take over supervision of around 130 of the euro zone's largest lenders from November next year.
The parliament will likely welcome the nomination of Nouy. Last year, the lawmakers held up Yves Mersch's appointment to the ECB's Executive Board because there were no women candidates for the job.
The parliament must vote on Nouy's nomination before it is approved by the EU Council.
She is likely to be up and running in her job at the ECB before the end of the year, ready to oversee rigorous tests the central bank is preparing to put top euro zone banks through next year before it begins its new supervisory role. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Evans)
April 3 Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.