ALPBACH, Austria Aug 29 The European Central
Bank might start supervising euro zone banks later than planned
due to bureaucratic hurdles, ECB Executive Board member Yves
Mersch said on Thursday.
Mersch, in charge of setting up the so-called Single
Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) along with ECB Vice-President Vitor
Constancio, also called for a swift solution on how to cover
potential shortfalls shown up in its bank balance sheet review.
The European Parliament is set to adopt a regulation during
a Sept. 9-11 session that will allow the ECB to supervise euro
zone banks, with the SSM scheduled to start operating a year
later. But Mersch said such a timetable was challenging.
"If it takes until the first quarter of next year to have
the full-fledged Supervisory Board in place it will be quite
challenging to have the SSM itself operational one year after
the entry into force of the legal act, the earliest date
foreseen by the regulation," Mersch said in the text of a speech
for delivery at a financial market symposium in Austria.
Before the ECB starts bank supervision, it wants to know
what state the banks are in and plans to conduct a balance sheet
assessment, which may reveal capital shortfalls. The ECB has
repeated called on EU leaders to come up with a plan to deal
with these, and Mersch repeated this call on Thursday.
"Backstops need to be in place before the assessment has
begun. Put simply, if there are no backstops, there will be no
assessment," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Eva Taylor, editing
by Paul Carrel)