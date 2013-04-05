VIENNA, April 5 The quality of a new banking
supervisory mechanism for Europe is more important than how soon
it starts work, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny
said on Friday.
"I think it is not so important when this system becomes
effective - it is important that it becomes a very
well-functioning system. This is a field where you are not
allowed to make any mistakes," Nowotny said during a speech in
Vienna.
"The priority has to be the quality, not the timing of this
new system," he said of the new supervisor, which is to be set
up under the roof of the ECB.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said earlier there
was a danger the planned supervisor would not be operational
early next year as scheduled.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Ron Askew)