FRANKFURT Oct 21 The European Central Bank
could delay starting its supervision of the euro zone's 130
largest banks if it feels it needs more time to prepare, ECB
Executive Board member Peter Praet was quoted as saying on
Monday.
"In an emergency, we can stretch the timetable (of assuming
duties in November 2014)," Praet told German financial daily
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview, but he added the central bank
would not do so unless it absolutely needed more time.
Praet also urged euro zone finance ministers to come out
with "strong and clear commitments" regarding safety nets for
banks to plug capital holes after the ECB's asset-quality review
and subsequent bank stress tests.
"The commitment must come well before November 2014. I am
confident that one will be made soon," he told the paper.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Paul Carrel)