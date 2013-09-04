FRANKFURT, Sept 4 The European Central Bank will
be able to begin its new banking supervision role on time if
European lawmakers back legislation next week for it to take on
the role, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on
Wednesday.
Asmussen expects the so-called single supervisory mechanism
(SSM) to begin work next autumn, he said earlier in a speech.
"The timetable (for the SSM) is ambitious, but doable under
the premise that the EU parliament approves the legislation for
the SSM next week," Asmussen said in a response to questions at
a banking conference in Frankfurt.
He also said he expects to communicate details of a balance
sheet review to banks this autumn and then the review to take
place at the beginning of next year. The ECB is conducting the
review to look into banks before it starts supervising them.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Writing by Paul Carrel)