FRANKFURT Dec 17 The European Central Bank's
vice president, Vitor Constancio, said on Monday several
countries outside the euro zone would join the new pan-European
single supervisory mechanism.
European ministers clinched a deal last week to give the ECB
powers to supervise the currency bloc's banks from March 2014,
taking the first step in a new phase of integration to help
underpin the euro.
"I think I can say that there will be several non-euro area
countries that will join the SSM," Constancio told a panel
discussion in Frankfurt.
"On this (SSM) supervisory board, all participating
countries will have full voting powers. And the Governing
Council of the ECB can only accept or reject on bloc what will
be the decision of this supervisory board," he added.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; writing by Paul Carrel)